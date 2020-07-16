John "Jack" Peters
Leonia - Peters, John, L. "Jack", age 65, a lifelong resident of Leonia, passed suddenly on Tuesday July 14, 2020. A graduate of Leonia High School, Jack was a retired Police Officer for the Borough of Leonia. After retirement, he worked as a Construction & Zoning Official for Leonia and Closter. Jack was an active firefighter for over 45 years with Leonia Volunteer Fire Company #1 where he served as Company Vice President and President, as well as Department Engineer, Lieutenant, Deputy Chief, and Chief. He also served on the Executive Board for the East Bergen Firefighters Mutual Aid Association. Jack was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Leonia where he served as an Elder.
Beloved husband of 41 years to Karen Peters(nee: Delany). Devoted father of Kristen Richter and her husband Chris and Maryellen Neu and her husband Dan. Adoring Papa to his "four blessings": Madison, Maesyn, Matthew and Jackson. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Marie (nee: Rousseau). Jack cherished his large extended family and friends.
The family will receive their friends on Sunday 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Monday at 10 AM in Wood Park, Leonia for funeral honors and services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to honor Jack with donations to one of the following: Leonia Volunteer Fire Dept, Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 83, Leonia NJ 07605; Leonia PBA 381, P.O. Box 381, Leonia NJ 07605; or, the Presbyterian Church in Leonia, P.O. Box 448, Leonia NJ 07605. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com
