John Petricko
Clifton - John Petricko, 83, of Clifton, passed away on May 13, 2020. Born in Passaic he lived most of his life in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Passaic, John was a Computer Operator for PNC Bank in Woodland Park where he worked for 26 years, retiring in 1993. John proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force.
Beloved son of the late Michael and Helen (Macko) Petricko. Dear brother of Anna Sidor of Clifton, and the late Michael Petricko who passed away in 2011. Loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. John will be sadly missed by his best friend Ziggy.
Funeral Services will be private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.