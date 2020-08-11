1/1
John Pinto

John Pinto

Saddle Brook - John Pinto age, 92, longtime resident of Saddle Brook passed at home on August 10, 2020. John was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Dorothy Pinto (nee Heller). Loving father of Dr. John R. Pinto and his wife Eileen, Jeffrey Pinto, and the late Mark Pinto (1966). Dear grandfather of Jonas, Jennifer, Jeanine and the late James Pinto and great-grandfather of John James and Paige Thomas. John is also predeceased in life by his brothers Vincent and Philip Pinto, and sister Mary Strack.

John was an electronics technician specialist and previously worked for Exxon Corporation in Research and Development. John was also a self-employed mechanic and tools distributor for Mac Tools. John was a World War II Veteran serving with the United States Army.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral services Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10-11am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
