John "Jonas" Pinto



Clifton - John "Jonas" Pinto, age 41, of Clifton NJ, passed on October 10, 2020.



Beloved son of Dr. John R. Pinto, Nancy Pinto, step-mother Eileen Pinto and Sherry "Robin" Goodien. Loving father of John James Pinto. Dear brother of Jennifer, Jeanine and the late James Pinto. Jonas is also survived by his uncle Jeffrey Pinto, aunt Kathy Dittrick, his niece Paige Thomas as well as many other loving family and friends. Jonas is predeceased by his grandparents John and Dorothy Pinto.



Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook NJ. Visiting hours on Wednesday, October14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Private cremation and burial of ashes will be at a later date.









