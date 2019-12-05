Services
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
127 Paterson Ave
Wallington, NJ
Resources
Wallington - John Popek of Wallington, on Nov 29th, he was 87. John was a semi-professional boxer and in 1950 became the Diamond Glove Middle Weight Division Champion of NJ. John proudly joined the US Army in the midst of the Korean War, where he served in the 47th Infantry Tank Co. John spent over forty years, working at the Grand Union distribution center in Carlstadt and was instrumental in organizing the workers to join the Teamsters Union Local 560. He was admired at the Kearny Boys Club, where he coached many young men in the art of boxing. He was a member of the Wallington KofC Council 3644 and the Pavlik Koster Post 2640. John is survived by his devoted wife Joyce of over 61 years. He is also survived by his beloved children Michael and his wife Kim, Robyn Federico, David and his wife Kathleen, Todd and his wife Dawn Popek. He is also survived by his eight loving grandchildren, one great grandson and his sister Teresa (Shirley) Mangone. John was predeceased by his grandson David Popek, Jr. and his dear sister Frances Siedlarczyk. Visiting 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm, Friday, Dec 6, at Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave. Wallington. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Sat, Dec 7th, at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Ave, Wallington. A private cremation will follow. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
