John Prehart
John Prehart

Lodi - John Prehart, 88, of Lodi, passed away on October 3, 2020. Before retiring he was the owner of Specialty Cakes by John in Garfield. John was a United States Marine Corps veteran and served in the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Estelle (nee Giampapa) Prehart. Devoted father of John R. Prehart and fiancée Christine, Kenneth Prehart and wife Lorraine, and Jennifer Corasio. Loving grandfather of Lauren Keller, LynnAnn Prehart (Miles), Johnny Prehart, Krystal Ward-Stebbings, Kevin F. Corasio, and Kenneth J. Prehart. Cherished great-grandfather of Kennedy, Leighton, Amber, Dylan, Kayla, and Jace. Dear brother of Thomas Prehart and Lillian Abramowitz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 10:00 AM Chapel Service. Cremation to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Tuesday 6:00-9:00 PM.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
OCT
7
Funeral
09:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
OCT
7
Service
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Memories & Condolences
