1/1
John R. Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Alexander

Westwood - John R. Alexander, formerly of Riverdale and Westwood, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Emerson, the son of the late John and Catherine (Lang) Alexander, and spent his career working in the automotive industry, owning Altis Sales Corp. from 1977 to 1999. He was very outgoing and loved to travel, most notably taking his family across country in an RV in 1977. He loved to play golf, dance, and was always up for any trip or activity. He was the cherished husband of Caroline (Crawford) Alexander for over 60 years, who survives him. He also leaves his four daughters and sons-in-law; Lori Mathez (Rich), Denise Gow (Tim), Linda Montes de Oca (Raul), Cathy Schmidt (Chris), and son-in-law, Dennis Hall, as well as his five grandchildren; Zac and Kayla Hall, Olivia Gow, and Sierra and Steven Schmidt. His siblings Marion Ferrari (aka-Sweeta), Theresa Fenker(Joe) and Joseph Alexander also survive him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Catherine, and brother-in-law, Dennis Ferrari.

John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He led by example, always. He had a huge personality, a great sense of humor, and was friendly to every person he met. He left a million fond and funny memories to help comfort us all through this very difficult time. A private burial service was held and an act of kindness would be the best way to honor John.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved