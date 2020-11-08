John R. AlexanderWestwood - John R. Alexander, formerly of Riverdale and Westwood, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Emerson, the son of the late John and Catherine (Lang) Alexander, and spent his career working in the automotive industry, owning Altis Sales Corp. from 1977 to 1999. He was very outgoing and loved to travel, most notably taking his family across country in an RV in 1977. He loved to play golf, dance, and was always up for any trip or activity. He was the cherished husband of Caroline (Crawford) Alexander for over 60 years, who survives him. He also leaves his four daughters and sons-in-law; Lori Mathez (Rich), Denise Gow (Tim), Linda Montes de Oca (Raul), Cathy Schmidt (Chris), and son-in-law, Dennis Hall, as well as his five grandchildren; Zac and Kayla Hall, Olivia Gow, and Sierra and Steven Schmidt. His siblings Marion Ferrari (aka-Sweeta), Theresa Fenker(Joe) and Joseph Alexander also survive him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Catherine, and brother-in-law, Dennis Ferrari.John was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He led by example, always. He had a huge personality, a great sense of humor, and was friendly to every person he met. He left a million fond and funny memories to help comfort us all through this very difficult time. A private burial service was held and an act of kindness would be the best way to honor John.