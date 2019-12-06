Services
John R. (Jack) Campbell Jr.

John R. (Jack) Campbell Jr. Obituary
Teaneck - John R (Jack) Campbell Jr., 83 of Teaneck died on December 5th. Beloved husband of Eileen for 60 wonderful years. Loving father of Donna and her late husband Jeff, John and wife Debbie, and Brenda and her late husband Jimmy. Proud grandfather of Melissa and Kevin Eckert, Jeffrey, John Tyler, Kyle, James, and Vinny. Caring brother of Betty and Patricia and of the late Donald, Walter, and Kathy. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was a retired fire fighter of the Teaneck Fire Department and he was part owner of The Wigwam Tavern in Teaneck. Upon Jack's wishes there will be no services. Funeral handled by The Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
