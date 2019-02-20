|
|
John R. Frank
Hackensack, NJ - John R. Frank, age 92, passed away on Sunday, February 17,2019 of Hackensack, NJ. John worked for Verizon as a Supervisor for 40yrs. Retiring in 1998, a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club, a mason at Freemason Pioneer Lodge # 70, Hackensack, NJ , and was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II . A beloved husband of 40 years to the late Geraldine (nee Schmidt) Frank(1994). Loving father of John R. Frank and his wife Barbara of Ankeny, Iowa, Donald W. Frank and his wife Mary Ellen of Jackson,Wyoming and Dave G. Frank and his wife Maria of Oakland, New Jersey. Companion and loving friend of 20 years Dianne Link. Cherished grandfather of Gina E. Van Ginkel, Kristin Rutherford, Rachel Frank, Adam Frank, Billy Frank, Peter Frank. Great grandfather of Lucas Van Ginkel, Chase Van Ginkel, Madison Rutherford, Leila Rutherford and Morgan Rutherford.
Funeral at the the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Friday, Feb. 22,2019. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Thursday 3:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers family requests donations may be made to in his memory. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.