Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph RC Church
300 Elm Street
Oradell, NJ
Resources
John R. Geraghty


1943 - 2020
John R. Geraghty Obituary
John R. Geraghty

New Milford - John R. Geraghty, deceased on February 6, 2020 was the loving husband of Linda for over fifty-one years. He was the proud father of J Patrick and John and the caring grandpa of Patrick, Daniel, Catherine, Matthew, Michael and Maddie.

John was a maritime attorney for over 50 years, with over 40 published opinions. John represented the vessel owner in the noteworthy Klinghoffer v. Achille Lauro matter, in which Palestinian terrorists hijacked a cruise ship in the Mediterranean taking over 100 people hostage and murdering passenger Leon Klinghoffer.

In Addition, John authored 2 Benedict on Admiralty, Chapter VII, Death Actions.

John received a B.A. at the University of Notre Dame, an LL.B. at Fordham Law School, and an LL.M. at New York University Law School. He was admitted to practice law in the State Courts of New York, New Jersey and Florida and is also admitted in the United States Supreme Court and in numerous United States Courts of Appeal and United States District Courts.

He died peacefully and he will be missed by his family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford on Tuesday, February 11th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. The following day, Wednesday, a Mass will be celebrated at 10am in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in his memory to www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/give
