Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dumont - John R. Kazinci, 89, of Dumont, formerly of Cliffside Park, passed away on March 26, 2019. Loving father of Tom Kazinci and wife Ericka Murphy, Billy and wife Ginger and others. Dear brother of Richard Kazinci and wife Phyllis. Devoted grandfather of Ashton, Jaxon, Hunter, Cole and Collin. Cherished uncle of many nieces & nephews. Former husband of Kathleen Hishon of Dumont. Great friend to many.

John was a Korean War Combat Veteran 1951, English 1st Commonwealth Div. 9th Brigade I Corps Artillery Forward Observer Unit Radio Operator with the 5th Marines. Prior to his retirement, John was a salesman for Town Motor Car Corp., Englewood, for over 50 years. An avid historian and aviation enthusiast, John enjoyed model airplane building and flying.

Memorial visitation and service, Saturday March 30th, 11:00 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, as John's final landing. God Speed Johnny K!
