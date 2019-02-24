|
|
John R. Kramer
Nanuet, NY - John R. Kramer, 94, of Nanuet, NY, formerly of Hillsdale and Emerson, NJ, peacefully passed away on February 18th. A more humble, unselfish and generous gentleman has never existed. Though our stepfather, step never belonged in the word. John treated my brother and I as if we were born his sons. Twice widowed, he treated his two late wives like queens. He maintained his ultra-positive attitude toward life despite experiencing much adversity.
John was a proud World War II Veteran of the First Infantry Division. As a Medic, he bravely rushed injured soldiers off battlefields. After the war, he was an expert Graphic Artist for more than 40 years. Mechanically skilled, John built a number of his shops with his own two hands. Combining kindness and skill, he built a beautiful personalized cradle for a newborn nephew years ago. Just one of the countless acts of kindness that defined John. He thought of everyone but himself and had admirable ethical standards. He reminisced about love ballads and his mom's delicious desserts. John will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his beloved stepson Glenn Lewis, devoted nephew Robert Talbot and wife Beverly, nieces Marie (Ruben) Ruiz, Paula (Tim) Tendick, Dorothy Kramer Robinette and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by stepson Larry Lewis, wives Frances Rawlins Kramer and Dorothy Lewis Kramer, brothers Karl Sr. and Paul, sister Amanda Talbot and nephew Karl Kramer.
Visiting hours will be at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, February 25th from 12-2 pm. Interment to follow at Westwood Cemetery. Donations in John's memory to the Veterans Administration or St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated.
Becker-Funeralhome.com