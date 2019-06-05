|
John R. Lancellotti
Hackensack - John R. An award-winning metropolitan area journalist, who worked for newspapers radio and television has died. John lived for 26 years in Hackensack, NJ, had retired in 1995 after working for 19 years at WCBS television as a writer-producer. Before that, he worked for 6 years as a news-writer for WCBS radio. He was 85. He went to electronic media after working ten years at five newspapers. His last position in the newspaper business was as metropolitan editor of the Record of Hackensack in Bergen County, NJ, which nominated him for a Pulitizer prize after an expose which identified a vigilante, who had emerged as a self-proclaimed neighborhood protector when rioting erupted in Newark during racial unrest in 1968. After Mr. Lancellotti's report, the vigilante, Anthony Imperiale, became a New Jersey state senator. Mr. Lancellotti also worked for The Reporter Dispatch in White Plains, New York The Jersey Journal in Jersey City, New Jersey, The New York World Telegram and Sun (which fired him after a brief tryout), and as a feature writer at The Newport News Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia. At WCBS television, where he worked from 1970 to 1995, Mr. Lancellottie was honored with The Deadline Club award for TV feature writing. The Deadline Club is Sigma Delta Chi in New York, a professional journalism society. He was also awarded an excellence in journalism award for best news writing by the New York Press Association. Mr. Lancellotti was born in Rochester, NY but came to New York City as an infant. He is survived by many cousins and five godchildren. He graduated with a degree in journalism from Fordham University in New York, after serving for four years in the Navy as a radar man, becoming a First Class Petty Officer in three years and two months, the shortest time possible. In retirement, he wrote four books, a naval memoir, a journalism memoir, a book of poetry and a novel, none of which were ever submitted for publication. He said he wrote the books to keep busy in retirement and amuse himself. His favorite poem: Early to bed Early to rise Gives me a headache And puffs out my eyes'. Lancellotti's Funeral Service will begin on Friday, June 7th, at 10:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R.C. Church 34 Maple Ave, Hackensack, with entombment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com