Solomons, MD - John R. (Jack), 98, of Solomons, MD (formerly of Paramus, NJ for 62 years), passed on May 27, 2019 in the comfort of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret L. Smith (nee Karros). Devoted father of Margaret Volpe and her late husband Bruce and John A. Smith and his partner Patricia Andrews. Loving grandfather of Megan Vereb and her husband Keith, Timothy Smith and his wife Aimee, Allison Hillis and her husband Keith, and great-grandfather to Brooke and Parker Hillis.
Jack served our country with the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he continued his career as a welding engineer with Curtiss Wright Corp. and Hoke Inc. He loved the Jersey Shore and cherished his family vacations at Ocean Beach. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 242, at OLV Church, for many years and devoted his life to his family and helping others. His strong faith, undying love and compassion have been an inspiration to his family and all who knew him.
Family will receive friends on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday June 3, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment will be held privately.
