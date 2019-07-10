Resources
More Obituaries for John Sondervan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Sondervan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Sondervan Obituary
John R. Sondervan

Oakland - John R. Sondervan, 86, of Oakland, passed away on July 7, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was a lifelong Oakland resident. A proud US Marine Veteran, John was a member of the Oakland First Aid Squad, and challenged himself every day at the local LA Fitness. John worked as a photo engraver at Parks Photo Engraving, Clifton.

Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Smith). Devoted father of Doreen Atkinson and her husband Tom of Oakland, Peter Sondervan and his wife Sheila of Oakland, and the late John, and Robert Sondervan. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Jason, Cori, Ryan, John, Fayth, Kadie, Michael, Curson, A.J., and Nathan. Cherished great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Richard Sondervan, and Isabella Strauss both of Hardeston. John will be greatly missed by his canine companions Willy, and Disney.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.