John R. Sondervan
Oakland - John R. Sondervan, 86, of Oakland, passed away on July 7, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was a lifelong Oakland resident. A proud US Marine Veteran, John was a member of the Oakland First Aid Squad, and challenged himself every day at the local LA Fitness. John worked as a photo engraver at Parks Photo Engraving, Clifton.
Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Smith). Devoted father of Doreen Atkinson and her husband Tom of Oakland, Peter Sondervan and his wife Sheila of Oakland, and the late John, and Robert Sondervan. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Jason, Cori, Ryan, John, Fayth, Kadie, Michael, Curson, A.J., and Nathan. Cherished great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Richard Sondervan, and Isabella Strauss both of Hardeston. John will be greatly missed by his canine companions Willy, and Disney.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com