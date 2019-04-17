Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Taylor Jr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Taylor Jr. Obituary
John R. Taylor, Jr.

Park Ridge - Taylor, Jr., John R., age 86, of Park Ridge, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Jersey City, John was raised in Teaneck and had lived in Park Ridge since 1962. John served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953. After his service, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Farleigh Dickenson University, then graduated from Seton Hall Law School, was admitted to the NJ Bar in 1968. John practiced law in Park Ridge and served on the Park Ridge town council and Board of Education. He was also a member of the Park Ridge Masons, American Legion, Elks Club and Lions Club. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodcliff Lake. John was the beloved husband of Betty Jane (nee: Allen) Taylor. Loving father of John R. Taylor, III and his wife Maritza of Germany, Gregory Taylor and his wife Heather of Hawthorne, and Diane Patton and her husband Kenneth of Cary, NC. Dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of five. John is also survived by two sisters. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Friends may visit prior to the service from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now