Park Ridge - Taylor, Jr., John R., age 86, of Park Ridge, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Jersey City, John was raised in Teaneck and had lived in Park Ridge since 1962. John served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953. After his service, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Farleigh Dickenson University, then graduated from Seton Hall Law School, was admitted to the NJ Bar in 1968. John practiced law in Park Ridge and served on the Park Ridge town council and Board of Education. He was also a member of the Park Ridge Masons, American Legion, Elks Club and Lions Club. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodcliff Lake. John was the beloved husband of Betty Jane (nee: Allen) Taylor. Loving father of John R. Taylor, III and his wife Maritza of Germany, Gregory Taylor and his wife Heather of Hawthorne, and Diane Patton and her husband Kenneth of Cary, NC. Dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of five. John is also survived by two sisters. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Friends may visit prior to the service from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . (www.browningforshay.com)