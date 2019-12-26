|
John R. Traupman
Garfield - John R. Traupman, 89, of Garfield, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, Mr. Traupman resided in Garfield for most of his life. Before his retirement, he was employed with Keystone Camera in Clifton. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran having served from 1951 to 1953 as an airplane mechanic and then in the Reserves until 1959.
Mr. Traupman was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Passaic where he was a member of the Golden Agers and the Men's Society. He also belonged to the Burgenlander Society and the German Dance Group of Passaic.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaretha (nee Lang) Traupman in 2004; his daughter, Diane M. Traupmann, also in 2004; and three brothers, Edmund, Alois and Herbert Traupmann.
Survivors include: three devoted children, Richard John Traupmann (Claire) of Clifton, Dennis G. Traupman (Roseann) of West Milford and Caroline R. Traupmann of Clifton; four grandchildren, Dennis Traupman, Jr. (Carly), Erica Traupman, Richard Traupmann, Jr. and Melissa Traupmann; and one great-granddaughter, Alessandra Traupman.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:30 am from the funeral home followed by an 11:15 am Mass at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 226 Harrison Street, Passaic at the corner of Hope Ave. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1 Union Street, #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08601. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.