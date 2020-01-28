|
|
John Refolo
Rutherford - John Refolo, 92, of Rutherford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Devoted husband of Florence (nee Bartoldus) Refolo for 69 years. Beloved father of Perry Refolo and his wife Cynthia, Laurie Davis, and Maureen Gozdieski and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandfather of John Refolo and his wife Nicole, Alyssa Childs and her husband Andrew, Erik Gozdieski, and Jarek Gozdieski. Loving brother of Angela "Angie" Rizzo. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Born on the 4th of July, John enjoyed celebrating his birthday with his Long Beach Island friends at his favorite beach in Holgate. John was a sports enthusiast achieving "All State" in basketball for Union Hill High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Putnam DD 757. Living in Rutherford since 1960, John became an active member of the community. He was a parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church, commissioner of Rutherford Recreation, President and Coach for Rutherford Little League, Boy Scout Leader and Youth Basketball Coach. Even after his children graduated high school, John loved to attend all of Rutherford's sporting events, All-Sports banquets, and Hall of Fame celebrations.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in John's name may be made to the RHS All-Sports Booster Club and sent to Rutherford High School All-Sports Booster 56 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ 07070.
Please visit calhounmania.com