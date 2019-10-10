|
|
John Reynolds
River Vale - John J. Reynolds, 91, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ to Leonard and Ann Reynolds. He is predeceased by his five siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday (TODAY) from 6-9PM. The Funeral Liturgy celebrating John's life and faith will be on Saturday, October 12 at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com