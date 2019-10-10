Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Reynolds Obituary
John Reynolds

River Vale - John J. Reynolds, 91, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ to Leonard and Ann Reynolds. He is predeceased by his five siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday (TODAY) from 6-9PM. The Funeral Liturgy celebrating John's life and faith will be on Saturday, October 12 at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now