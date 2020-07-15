1/1
John Richard Thomas
John Richard Thomas

Falmouth, MA - John R. Thomas, 90, formerly of Falmouth, MA and Bergenfield, NJ passed away on July 14, 2020 in Norwood, NJ after a long illness. John was born on Christmas Day in 1929 in Hackensack, NJ, to Emily W. Thomas. He graduated from Dumont High School in 1947 where he participated in high school baseball and football, which nourished his lifelong enjoyment of professional sports. He worked as a land surveyor for 45 years and was a partner in Coogan & Thomas Engineering and Surveying in Bergenfield and Dumont, NJ. He was a lifetime member of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping, past president of the Engineers and Surveyors Association, Inc. of the Bergen and Passaic unit. John was also a member of the National Society of Professional Land Surveyors, a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors, Inc. He was active in Bergenfield town affairs, having served on several planning committees. John was president of Bergenfield High School Father's Club, and assistant Cub and Boy scout master of Troop 180. John was a member of South Presbyterian Church in Bergenfield, NJ, and served as deacon, trustee, elder, clerk of session in addition to church cemetery superintendent for 31 years. Upon retirement in 1994, John and his wife moved to Falmouth, MA where he was a member of the First Congregational Church of Falmouth. He and his wife, Irene, took their first overseas trip for their 25th anniversary and for the next 30 years, he enjoyed planning for trips, traveling extensively throughout North America and Europe, amassing a library of memorabilia. A hobby of John's was sharing his opinions to the Cape Cod Times and USA Today, where he was frequently published. John is survived by his loving wife, Irene, of 69 years, son, John E. Thomas of Bristol, RI and Clearwater, FL, daughter, Carol Gorman of Chester, NY, and son, Warren Thomas of Farmville, VA. He is survived by four grandchildren, Heather Pemberton, Holly Gobelez, Emily Gorman, John E. Thomas, Jr, and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements are through Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ. Internment will be at South Church Cemetery in Bergenfield, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
