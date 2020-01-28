Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
John Richard "Woody" Walcott Obituary
John Richard Walcott, "Woody", 81, of Clifton, passed away on January 28, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, he lived most of his life in Clifton. Woody was the owner of Woody's Pub on Bloomfield Ave., Clifton, for many years, retiring in 2011. Beloved husband of the late Marlene who passed away in 2014. Devoted father of John Walcott and his wife Kathleen of Twsp. of Washington, and Debra Kobylarz and her husband Albert of Clifton. Loving grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Alexis and Colleen. Dear brother of Raymond Smith of Garfield, and the late Chester Walcott. Cherished uncle of Carolann, Bonnie and Robert Smith, and Wendy Muscara. Funeral Friday 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Thursday 3-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , , in memory of Woody, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
