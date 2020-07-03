1/1
John Robert
John Robert

Closter - John Robert of Closter, New Jersey on June 23, 2020, age 85. He is survived by his daughter Anne Margaret Finn Benninger, her husband Gregory, his son John Thomas Finn and his wife Maureen, his grandchildren Maxwell Davis Benninger, Jack Ryan Benninger, Scott Robert Benninger, Robert John Finn, and Katherine Ann Finn, and his devoted friend Judy Devine. He is predeceased by his wife Mary Frances Finn and son Robert Michael Finn. John was born in New York City raised by his mother, Anne Finn. John had fond memories of his times in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood and his involvement with the Inwood Rams. He worked his entire career at the Equitable Life Insurance Company. John moved his family to Closter, New Jersey in 1972, where he was a baseball coach, soccer coach, and a member of the Closter Recreation Commission. John also coached basketball for St. Mary's of Closter and was a long-time member of the Closter Elks Club. John was a man who touched many lives. A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11 at 10 am at the Rockland Cemetery 201 Kings Highway Sparkill, New York. Social distancing and masks required.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
