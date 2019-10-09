|
|
John Robert "Jack" Davis
Cape May & Tucson, AZ - John Robert "Jack" Davis, age 83, died October 8, 2019. Born in Teaneck, NJ, he was the son of Hugh & Honoria (nee Duffy) Davis. Educated at St. Anastasia Elementary and Holy Trinity High School, Jack graduated from St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ in 1959.
Jack was married to Katha (nee Schmidt) Davis, his childhood sweetheart for 42 years, and blessed with four children whom they raised in Somerset, NJ. Katha predeceased Jack in 2001.
He worked for 31 years as a business and marketing manager in the Pontiac Division of General Motors in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Janice (nee Hudecheck) Davis; his four children, Clare McGuire (Steve), Jeanne Castaldini (Rick), Kathleen Davis (Edgard Van der Herten) and Jack Davis, Jr. (Mindy); grandchildren, Ray, Kim, Jessica, Krae and Jett; Jack's siblings whom he loved mightily, also survive him; Mary Honoria McKillop, Robert, Peter and Elizabeth Luca. He is predeceased by brothers, Hugh, Richard and Michael. He will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed immensely and Janice's family who loved and admired him.
A gathering to honor Jack will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 15th) at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May from 12:30 PM until 1:20 PM with his Mass of Christian Burial to follow and be celebrated at 1:30 PM. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. To honor Jack, please pray for him and his loved ones. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com