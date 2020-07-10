1/1
John Robert Ferralasco Iii
John Robert Ferralasco, III

Ringwood - FERRALASCO III, John Robert, 77, of Ringwood, NJ passed away on July 9, 2020. Born in Paterson, he lived in Pompton Lakes where he graduated high school before moving to Ringwood 52 years ago. Prior to his retirement he was a Special Systems Technician with Verizon. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. John's passion was spending time on his fishing boat The Adios Rosie where he spent many of his happiest days with his friends and family.

Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Erdmann).

Devoted father of John Ferralasco and his wife Maureen, Mimi Fenlon and her husband Kevin, Sheryl Bayer and her husband Carl, and Stacie Hansford and her husband Nick.

Loving grandfather of Kelsi, Shane, Garrett, Sawyer, Dori, Zachary, Blake, Janie, and Owen, and great-grandfather of Evvie.

Dear brother of Ellen Lockwood and Don Ferralasco.

John is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his mother and father Ora and John Ferralasco Jr.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, July 12th from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Services Monday, July 13 at 11 am at the funeral home.

Interment Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in John's memory to HPRHS's Outdoor Recreation Club.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
