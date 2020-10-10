1/1
John Robert "Bob" Keane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert "Bob" Keane

Twp. of Washington - John Robert "Bob" Keane of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th. Bobby was born August 6, 1957 to John and Mary Keane, in the Bronx, NY. He was raised with his three brothers in Washington Township, NJ. Bob graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Grammer School, St. Joseph Regional High School and the University of Rhode Island. Bob was a football and wrestling coach, who in later years was a Supervisor in the Bergen County Public Works Department.

Bobby was a beautiful soul. He was a devoted friend and confidant to all. He was truly blessed with a heart of gold. He loved his family, his friends and most especially the beach! To all that knew him, Bobby was a man of utmost integrity, honor, loyalty and kindness. Along with a great sense of Irish humor. His compassion, love and zest for life will be missed by all. Fare thee well dear brother.

Bobby was predeceased by his loving Dad, John "Bob" Keane. He leaves behind his mother Mary Keane, nee Gaffney, brothers Kevin, Brian and Chris, sister-in-law Susanne and his goddaughter, Kerry, as well as a host of friends, cousins and relatives.

The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, October 13 from 5 to 9p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of his life to follow at the Knights of Columbus, Pascack Road, Washington Township, N.J at 1:00 p.m. becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved