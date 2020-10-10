John Robert "Bob" Keane
Twp. of Washington - John Robert "Bob" Keane of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th. Bobby was born August 6, 1957 to John and Mary Keane, in the Bronx, NY. He was raised with his three brothers in Washington Township, NJ. Bob graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Grammer School, St. Joseph Regional High School and the University of Rhode Island. Bob was a football and wrestling coach, who in later years was a Supervisor in the Bergen County Public Works Department.
Bobby was a beautiful soul. He was a devoted friend and confidant to all. He was truly blessed with a heart of gold. He loved his family, his friends and most especially the beach! To all that knew him, Bobby was a man of utmost integrity, honor, loyalty and kindness. Along with a great sense of Irish humor. His compassion, love and zest for life will be missed by all. Fare thee well dear brother.
Bobby was predeceased by his loving Dad, John "Bob" Keane. He leaves behind his mother Mary Keane, nee Gaffney, brothers Kevin, Brian and Chris, sister-in-law Susanne and his goddaughter, Kerry, as well as a host of friends, cousins and relatives.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, October 13 from 5 to 9p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of his life to follow at the Knights of Columbus, Pascack Road, Washington Township, N.J at 1:00 p.m. becker-funeralhome.com