John Rocco Minardi
John Rocco Minardi

Paterson - Minardi, John Rocco, affectionately known as "The Unk", age 83 of Paterson, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Paterson, John had resided in Paterson all of his life. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John achieved the rank of captain on Paterson Fire Department and was the department's First Floating Captain. He was well respected by his brothers on PFD. John loved to play cards, especially pinochle. John was a former parishioner of both St. Michael's and St. Anthony's R.C. Churches in Paterson and was currently still a member of the St. Anthony's Men's Club. John Minardi was the cherished son of the late, Benedetto and Rosaria Minardi of Paterson, beloved brother of Betty Woods and her late husband Joseph of Hawthorne, and the late Frank, Martin, Emanuel, Dominic and Rose. Dear uncle of Sally Conselyea and her husband Herbie, Lynne Kolb and her husband Stephen, John, Joseph, and Frank Woods, and Michael Woods and his wife Vergelia. Grand uncle of Valene Kolb, Peter Kolb and his wife Shannon, Guy Conselyea and his wife Cheryl, and Denise Tabler and her husband Scott. Great Grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. John is also survived by many cherished lifelong friends including Ralph Marinaro. Funeral service and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, will be private. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette venue, Hawthorne, NJ on Sunday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
