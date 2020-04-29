|
John "Jack" Roche
John "Jack" Roche, 79 passed away on April 28, 2020, after a battle with cancer, weeks after his 56th wedding anniversary and surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to wife Marge, father of sixand grandfather of 18, Jack was born and raised in Parkchester, Bronx, the son of a New York City bus driver and second of five siblings Jack attended St Raymond Elementary School, Cardinal Hayes High School and Fordham University before embarking on a 31 year career at International Nickel Company in finance. He and Marge lived in Ramsey, NJ for 48 years, in which he was involved in volunteer work across civic charities, youth sports, borough government, and St Paul Parish .
Jack's cheerful demeanor and enjoyable company resulted in lifelong friends from the childhood playgrounds of Parkchester his time playing basketball for St Raymond and Cardinal Hayes, his "Fordham crowd" from college as well as longtime friends from Ramsey.
Jack and Marge, his loving wife, spent time traveling in retirement, and most enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jack enjoyed cooking, his morning walk, an evening glass of wine, old movies, a quick joke, and laughter. He will be missed by his children including son Dennis and his wife Julie, his daughter Anne Marie and her husband Kenny, daughter Elizabeth and husband Trip, daughter Meg and husband Bob, son John and wife Laurie, and daughter Mary and husband Brendan. His grandchildren, Brendan, Jack, Patrick, Brady, Thomas, Katie, Aidan, Jennifer, Declan, Reilly, AJ, Matthew, Ellie, Shane, Tristan, Piper, Reagan and Erin will miss his jokes, nicknames, and wise counsel. He is further survived by his sisters, Judy, Anne, and Elizabeth, brother Jim, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of services, the family invites friends to drive by the family house on Dogwood Terrace any time between 1-3 pm Saturday, May 2nd to wave to Jack's family. Jack was the first member of his family to attend college, and in lieu of flowers, the family has set up an annual scholarship to be awarded by the school to a graduating Ramsey High School senior who is a first generation college student. Please email [email protected] and we will reply with details.