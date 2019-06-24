|
John Roger Verbeyst
Demarest - John Roger Verbeyst, 82, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Dorothea, "Darcy", for 59 years, the love of his life. Devoted father to Jayne (Ricky Lardieri), John, (Kelly), Bob, (Kathleen). Proud "Papa" to Diandra, Kyle, Ashley and Alana. John graduated with a B.S. in civil engineering from Bucknell University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He then served time in the army and continued his career with Con Edison for 40 years. After retirement, John enjoyed some well-deserved leisure time playing tennis and golf. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the NY Giants and NY Yankees. He was proud of his Tenafly Tigers where he grew up and was on the football team when they won the NNJIL state championship in 1954. He was a wonderful advocate for the town of Demarest, which he volunteered in many capacities. He was elected as a member of the Demarest Board of Education, a trustee at the swim club, as well as a devoted coach at Wakelee Field for many years. If John wasn't working around the house, you could be sure to find him on the front porch. John and Darcy graciously opened their porch to many friends and neighbors, especially for their infamous Memorial Day celebrations. Visitation, Wednesday, June 26, Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly, 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 AM, St. Joseph's, Demarest. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parkinson's Research, (https://michaeljfox.org). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.