|
|
John Ruddy
Bergenfield - John Ruddy, 81, of Bergenfield passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born in Co. Mayo Ireland and came to the United States in 1959. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Joan Ruddy. Loving father of Carol Connell and her husband Martin, John Ruddy, Irene Thompson and her husband Emery. Beloved grandfather of Michael, Meghan and Morgan. Also survived by his sisters Bridgett Coyne, Mary Curtin, Ann Kelly and her husband Sean, and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his two brothers Michael Ruddy and Patrick Ruddy and his brother in-laws Joe Coyne and Tom Curtin. He lived in Bergenfield for over 50 years and was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church in Bergenfield. John was a proud member of Laborers Local 1010 NYC for over 57 years. Visiting Sunday, 3-7pm, at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 10am for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 11. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.