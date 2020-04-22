Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
John Rutigliano, age 65, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Saddle Brook,

NJ passed away on April 20, 2020. John is the beloved son of Lucy

Rutigliano and of the late Carlo Rutigliano. Dear brother of Carl and

Nicholas Rutigliano. John is also survived by his stepchildren

Jonathan and Nicole.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St.

Saddle Brook, NJ. Private visiting hours on Thursday, April, 23 2020 from 11

AM to 1:30 PM with prayer service to begin at 1:30pm. Entombment to

immediately follow in the Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.
