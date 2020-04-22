|
|
John Rutigliano
John Rutigliano, age 65, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Saddle Brook,
NJ passed away on April 20, 2020. John is the beloved son of Lucy
Rutigliano and of the late Carlo Rutigliano. Dear brother of Carl and
Nicholas Rutigliano. John is also survived by his stepchildren
Jonathan and Nicole.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St.
Saddle Brook, NJ. Private visiting hours on Thursday, April, 23 2020 from 11
AM to 1:30 PM with prayer service to begin at 1:30pm. Entombment to
immediately follow in the Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.