Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Flynn


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Flynn Obituary
John S. Flynn

East Rutherford - John S. Flynn, 87, died September 6, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Jersey City before moving to East Rutherford 15 years ago.

He was a Fireman for the Jersey City Fire Department for 33 years before retiring in 1991 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. Anne's Church in Jersey City, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8374 and the Knights of Columbus both of East Rutherford

He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cheplic), the cherished father of Kathleen M. MacDonald and her husband Joseph of North Arlington, the adored grandfather of Erin and Christopher MacDonald, the dear brother of Elizabeth Cox, Alice Niekrasz, and the late Edward Flynn, and the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Monday, September 9, at 8 A.M. thence to St. Joseph's Church, East Rutherford for the Funeral Mass at 9:30 A.M. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Sunday 2 to 6 P.M.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of John to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, N.J. 07005
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parow Funeral Home
Download Now