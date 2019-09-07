|
John S. Flynn
East Rutherford - John S. Flynn, 87, died September 6, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, he lived in Jersey City before moving to East Rutherford 15 years ago.
He was a Fireman for the Jersey City Fire Department for 33 years before retiring in 1991 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. Anne's Church in Jersey City, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8374 and the Knights of Columbus both of East Rutherford
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cheplic), the cherished father of Kathleen M. MacDonald and her husband Joseph of North Arlington, the adored grandfather of Erin and Christopher MacDonald, the dear brother of Elizabeth Cox, Alice Niekrasz, and the late Edward Flynn, and the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Monday, September 9, at 8 A.M. thence to St. Joseph's Church, East Rutherford for the Funeral Mass at 9:30 A.M. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Sunday 2 to 6 P.M.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of John to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, N.J. 07005