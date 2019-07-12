|
John S. Heuer
Budd Lake - July 9, 2019
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother John S. Heuer, who passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Brother Heuer was initiated into Local Union 164 in 2000, and was an IBEW member for 19 years, living in Budd Lake, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 2-5 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Budd Lake on Monday, July 15th at 10:00 am. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President