John S. Pratt



Hawthorne - Pratt, John S., age 89, of Hawthorne, on Monday, April 6, 2020.



Born in Seneca Falls, NY, John, "Jack to friends and family" had lived in Hawthorne for many years. He served his country as a career soldier in the U.S. Army, serving in the Army Band at West Point. After his service, John worked as an English teacher at Hackensack High School and Bergen Community College. He was a member of St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Hawthorne. He instructed the drum line for the Hawthorne Caballeros for many years, among other drum corps, and he served as a D.C. judge. His publications are well known in drumming circles. John was inducted into the Percussive Arts Society.



John was the beloved husband of Joan Eleanor Pratt for 53 years. Loving father of Jenean Elizabeth Fitzsimons, the late Holly Christine DeMarco and her husband Dan, Mary Jacqueline Hecht and her husband Mark, and Joan Marie Pratt Spaccarotella. Dear grandfather of Kyle Fitzsimons and his wife Justine, Kaitlin McKenzie and her husband Marlon, Kelsey Fitzsimons, Julia Allison Hecht, Amanda Renee Hecht, Sterling Worth Pratt Spaccarotella, Christmas Holly Trinity Noel Pratt Spaccarotella and Molly Basille and her husband Joe. Dearest great-grandfather of Melania Basille, Holly Autumn Fitzsimons, and Beckett Arlo Fitzsimons.



Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an interment at Restvale Cemetery in Seneca Falls, NY. Future services will be announced at a later date.









