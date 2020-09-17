John S. Spano
Totowa - John, 78, passed away quietly on Sept. 11, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents Al and Madeline (nee Buonpastore) Spano and by his beloved son John Anthony Spano.
John was raised in Paterson and Totowa, and graduated from Passaic Valley H.S. in 1960. After H.S., he joined the Army Reserves as part of the medical corp. In 1966, he graduated from McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in NYC.
John changed careers in 1969 and proudly joined the Paterson Police Dept. He always felt this was the best decision of his life and never looked back. He served for 34 years, during which time he also attended William Paterson University. He attained the rank of sergeant, and his last years on the force were in the detective bureau, working with probation and parole. He was also heavily involved with Paterson's Village Initiative, working with and giving back to the community.
John's happiest times were those spent with his loved ones, sitting around the dining table sharing jokes, anecdotes, and family history over a good meal. He was also a skilled woodworker and carpenter, and enjoyed working in his basement workshop to create and build wonderful things for family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlene Macek-Spano, and his beloved sons, Matthew Spano and partner Scott Cahill, Michael Spano and wife Michelle, and his adored grandson Michael. John was so proud of the kind and honorable men his sons had become, and in turn they let him know that it was due to his unwavering love and guidance through the years. John so adored his grandson Michael, taking so much joy and delight following his three-year-old antics. Little Michael loved his "Pop John"—he would imitate his signature raspy voice, and loved to climb in his car to "drive" with him.
Also survived by sister Elaine Trautmann and her son, Arthur Trautmann, his wife Michelle and their children Owen and Avery, and Elaine's daughter Elyssa Trautmann.
John was a beloved uncle and father figure to many in the family. He had the honor of walking his niece Nancy Ashe, who grew up with his son John, down the aisle at her wedding to Eugene Ashe. His niece Rachel and her husband Robert were on call day or night to help with anything that might be needed. His special girl, Amira Guzman, loved her "Uncie" to bits. They were a formidable team: when Nana said, "eat veggies" Uncie said, "have a cookie".
John is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including sisters-in-law Eleanor, Barbara, and Susan Macek; cousin Anthony Buonpastore of Fair Lawn, who served as best man at his wedding to Arlene; his Aunt Faye Buonpastore, matriarch of the family; and best friend Larry Spagnola, his partner and cohort for many years at the Paterson PD.
Memorial Service Mon, Sept 21st, 11:00am, at Laurel Grove Cem. in Totowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital