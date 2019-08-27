|
John S. Traino
Hawthorne - Traino, John S., age 87, of Hawthorne, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, John had lived in Hawthorne since 1973. After graduating Eastside High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a medic on the battlefield during the Korean War. After his service John worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years. He then served as the owner/operator of Traino Trucking for many years. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne. John was a member of the Riverside Vets and served as Commander from 2004-2006. He was also a member of the VFW and the Disabled American Veterans. John had the proud distinction of serving as the Grand Marshal in the 2019 Hawthorne Memorial Day Parade. John was the beloved husband of Caroline (nee: Villani) Traino. Loving father of Mary Jo Monteleone and her husband Renato of Hawthorne, Carol-Marie Fleming and her husband John of Midland Park, the late John Traino, Jr. (1990) and the late Alan Traino (2018). Dear grandfather of Jessalyn Traino, Erica Monteleone, Evan Traino, Michael Monteleone and Ryan Fleming. Dearest father-in-law of Christine Delaney. Dear brother of the late Joan Vandervliet. John is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral will depart at 9am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Straight and Narrow, 777 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013.
