John Saccoman
Manchester - Dr. John J. Saccoman 80 of Manchester died Friday November 1, 2019. Born in Paterson he lived in Clifton for over 40 years prior to moving to Manchester 15 years ago. John was a Professor of Mathematics at Seton Hall University for 45 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2005. He was a member of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton were he served as a lector. John was also was the Commissioner of Shuffle Board and a member of the Men's Club in Manchester where he served as chairman of the scholarship fund. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Paula (Amico), by a son Dr. John T. Saccoman and wife Mary Erin of Livingston, by a daughter Beth Slanina and husband John of Clifton and by three grandchildren; Ryan, Daniela, And Kaeli. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Tuesday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by a 10AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Mathematics and Computer Science Fund at Seton Hall University would be appreciated. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com