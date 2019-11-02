Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saccoman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Saccoman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Saccoman Obituary
John Saccoman

Manchester - Dr. John J. Saccoman 80 of Manchester died Friday November 1, 2019. Born in Paterson he lived in Clifton for over 40 years prior to moving to Manchester 15 years ago. John was a Professor of Mathematics at Seton Hall University for 45 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2005. He was a member of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton were he served as a lector. John was also was the Commissioner of Shuffle Board and a member of the Men's Club in Manchester where he served as chairman of the scholarship fund. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Paula (Amico), by a son Dr. John T. Saccoman and wife Mary Erin of Livingston, by a daughter Beth Slanina and husband John of Clifton and by three grandchildren; Ryan, Daniela, And Kaeli. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Tuesday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by a 10AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Mathematics and Computer Science Fund at Seton Hall University would be appreciated. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -