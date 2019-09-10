|
John Sacharanski
Arlington, VA - John Sacharanski, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Arlington, Virginia August 20th. He was born on July 21, 1947, in Paterson, New Jersey to parents Frank and Mary (Cosgrove) Sacharanski. John is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as an Army Sergeant in Vietnam and Germany. He graduated from Montclair State University and obtained his law degree from George Mason University School of Law (1980). He had a fulfilling career with the United States Congress, last serving as Counsel for the Republican Study Committee. John enjoyed spending time visiting with his family and friends, traveling to Florida, Virginia and New Jersey. He will be fondly remembered by as a kind-hearted person that was always there to listen, provide knowledge and wisdom, as well as make us laugh. John was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (Cosgrove) Sacharanski and his older brother, Frank. He is survived by his Aunts, cousins and friends. An interment service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 10am at Calvary Cemetery 50 McLean Blvd., Paterson, NJ.