Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery
Beacon, NY
Fr. John Salvas Ofm Cap.

Fr. John Salvas Ofm Cap. Obituary
Fr. John Salvas OFM Cap.

Fr. John Salvas OFM Cap., passed away peacefully on the morning of April 21, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Hackensack, NJ. Fr. John was born in Beacon, NY on August 26, 1960, the son of Walter and the late Barbara (Lyman) Salvas, the third oldest of six siblings.

Fr. John made his first Profession of Vows on August 19, 1984 at St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY. He made his final Profession of Vows on September 19, 1987 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Orange, NJ. He was ordained on March 12, 1988 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Paterson, NJ. He recently completed his 32nd year as a priest.

He is survived by his father, Walter Salvas, Beacon, NY, and his five siblings; Paul (Carol) Salvas, Beacon; Martin (Kathy) Salvas, Rochester, NY; William (Anne) Salvas, Ayer, MA; Mary (Joseph) Gagliardi of Poughkeepsie; Jeanne (Paul) Brunet of Brookfield, CT; 15 nieces and nephews; 7 great nieces and nephews.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held sometime in the future. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery, Beacon, NY on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
