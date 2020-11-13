John Scarfi
Westwood - John, 82, of Westwood, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, November 12th 2020.
Cherished husband of sixty-one years to Marilyn (nee McGivney). Beloved father of Michael J. Scarfi and his wife Elena, John J. Scarfi and his wife Bess-Ann, and Christopher Scarfi and his wife Gayle. Treasured grandfather of Denise, Jaclyn, Russell, Todd, Michael Jr. and Sofia, and great-grandson, Erikson.
Before retiring, John was Directing Business Representative of District 15, International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO and Automotive Lodge 447.
John had been an IAM member for almost sixty-four years. John graduated from Brooklyn High School of Automotive Trades. Upon graduation, he started his IAM career in 1956 as a mechanic at National Auto Rental in New York City. In 1960 he began working at Cooper Jarrett in Jersey City, NJ, where he was elected shop steward. In 1964 he was appointed as organizer for Local Lodge 447, and in 1970 he became the Local's Business Agent/Organizer.
Under John's leadership, Lodge 447 members were able to establish high standards through collective bargaining. Simultaneously, John adhered to the trade union philosophy that every elected official was, first and foremost, an organizer. Under his leadership, thousands of new workers were brought to the benefits and protections of union membership.
In 1991, John was elected Directing Business Representative for District 15 IAMAW. Through the years, John served as a Trustee on all of the District 15 and Local Lodge 447 Benefit Funds.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Fairview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Annunciation R.C. Church, 50 W. Midland Ave, Paramus. Internment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the District 15 John Scarfi Scholarship Fund. Checks made out to "District 15 John Scarfi Scholarship Fund" can be mailed to District 15 IAMAW, 154 Ridge Rd., Lyndhurst, NJ, 07071.
