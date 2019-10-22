|
John Scarry
Ridgewood - Dr. John Scarry of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th after a long illness. John was born on August 25, 1942, in Manhattan and grew up in the Bronx. John was a longtime professor of English at City University of New York, Hostos, where he taught from 1973 to 2012. He was a scholar of James Joyce's work, and an early advocate for the work of poet Joy Harjo. With his wife Sandra, he co-authored The Writer's Workplace, a textbook series that focused on helping students build academic skills for college readiness. John was devoted to his students and to the well-being of his family, who remember the constant and creative ways he cared for them. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Helen (Religious of Jesus and Mary), and daughters Siobhán and Kathleen. He was a beloved grandfather to Anthony, Avery, Jordan, Jullian, and Sophia. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Pulsifer Chapel at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ, at 2pm on Saturday, November 30. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John can be made to the music program at West Side or Habitat for Humanity. Funeral Arrangements were made through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. A more detailed obituary can be read at FeeneyFuneralHome.com