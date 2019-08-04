|
|
John Schaus
Oakland - SCHAUS, John D. - 93, of Oakland passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Born in Paterson, he has lived in Oakland since 1957. He was the owner of Schaus Tree Service in Oakland before he retired.
He was an active member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, NJ, Chairman of the Oakland Shade Tree Commission for many years and a member of the Draft Board. He also was a Charter Member of the Oakland Elks, and a member of the American Legion in Oakland. John was also a part of the Army Air Corps Historic Society. He was recently honored by Ramsey High School and received a diploma.
Beloved husband of Grace (nee Davenport) Schaus of Oakland.
Devoted father of John Schaus and his wife Laurie of Georgia, Joan Hartman and her husband Bill of New York, Deborah Dwyer of Florida and step-father of Mark Roberts and his wife Maria of New York, Pamela Byrnes and her husband Brian of Lincoln Park and Tim Roberts of Oakland.
Devoted friend of Duane and Linda Hampshire of Florida.
Loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 12.
Dear brother of Margaret Hall of New York, James Schaus and his wife Opal of Texas and the late Edward Schaus.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Family visitation and repast from 12:00-2:00 pm in Heneveld Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in John's memory to the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, One Veterans Drive, Paramus, NJ 07652.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.