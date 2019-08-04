Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyckoff Reformed Church
580 Wyckoff Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heneveld Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schaus Obituary
John Schaus

Oakland - SCHAUS, John D. - 93, of Oakland passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born in Paterson, he has lived in Oakland since 1957. He was the owner of Schaus Tree Service in Oakland before he retired.

He was an active member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, NJ, Chairman of the Oakland Shade Tree Commission for many years and a member of the Draft Board. He also was a Charter Member of the Oakland Elks, and a member of the American Legion in Oakland. John was also a part of the Army Air Corps Historic Society. He was recently honored by Ramsey High School and received a diploma.

Beloved husband of Grace (nee Davenport) Schaus of Oakland.

Devoted father of John Schaus and his wife Laurie of Georgia, Joan Hartman and her husband Bill of New York, Deborah Dwyer of Florida and step-father of Mark Roberts and his wife Maria of New York, Pamela Byrnes and her husband Brian of Lincoln Park and Tim Roberts of Oakland.

Devoted friend of Duane and Linda Hampshire of Florida.

Loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 12.

Dear brother of Margaret Hall of New York, James Schaus and his wife Opal of Texas and the late Edward Schaus.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Family visitation and repast from 12:00-2:00 pm in Heneveld Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in John's memory to the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, One Veterans Drive, Paramus, NJ 07652.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now