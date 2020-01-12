|
John "Jack" Schunke
Jupiter, Florida and Lavallette, New Jersey - SCHUNKE, John "Jack"-74, of Jupiter, Florida, and Lavallette, New Jersey passed away on January 10, 2020. John was born in Mount Vernon NY. Prior to his retirement he was the Chief Executive Officer for F.S.I in Glen Rock. John proudly served his country in the US Army where he had the rank of captain. He graduated Riverdale High School and then received his bachelors degree from Villanova University where he was also a star football player. John really enjoyed golf and was a member of the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton and Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter Florida.
Loving husband to Beth Schunke (nee Cohen)
Devoted father to Patrick John Schunke, Jill Anne Pami, David John Schunke, Jacob John Schunke and Matthew John Schunke.
Dear brother of Barbara Anne Williams and uncle of Patricia Anne Ververs and Michelle Margaret Lutkowski
Also survived by his faithful companion Sammie, his adored Cavapoo
The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
A celebration of John's life will be held privately on a future date.
The family requests donations be made in John's memory for his love of animals to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.