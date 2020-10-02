1/
John Scott Pallotta
John Scott Pallotta

Saddle Brook - John Scott Pallotta, age 64, of Saddle Brook passed on October 1, 2020. John was born in Englewood and lived in Saddle Brook for 32 years. John is survived by his daughter Jessica Locantore, her husband Justin Locantore , his son John Pallotta and his wife Tammy Pallotta, his father John Michael Pallotta and sister Susan Pallotta. He was the beloved grandfather of Isabella Rose Pallotta, Juliana Lauren Pallotta and Lorenzo John Locantore.

Funeral services and gathering to be held at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Sunday October 4th from 1-5pm.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Funeral service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
