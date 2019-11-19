|
|
John Smith
New York, NY - John A. Smith, age 63, of New York, NY (formerly of Paterson), departed this life on November 8, 2019. He served in the United States Army. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ethel Smith, sister, Joyce Nickle, and brother, Frank Lowman. He leaves precious memories to his father, Alfred Smith, brother, Larry Smith, sisters, Joan Page, Sandra Smith, Donna Smith, and Diane Smith, he also leaves behind a brother in law, Elijah Page Jr.
Service Friday November 22nd 1PM at Grace Chapel Baptist Church 26 Haledon Ave, Paterson.
Visitation 12noon -1PM
