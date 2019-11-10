Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
John Stanislaus Milewski Obituary
John Stanislaus Milewski

Hawthorne - Milewski, John Stanislaus, age 79, of Hawthorne, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY, John had lived in Hawthorne for more than 40 years. After graduating from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, John had received a degree from Notre Dame and had pursued Doctoral studies at New York University. After his education, he worked for the City of New York. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne. John was the beloved husband of Mary Jean (nee: Tomporowski) Milewski. Loving father of Thomas Joseph Milewski of Hawthorne and Ann Catherine Milewski of Clearwater, FL. Dear grandfather of Christian and Angelica. Dearest brother of Frank Milewski, the late Helen Devlin (2018), and brother-in-law of Terry Chmiel and her husband Ed. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral will depart at 9:30am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, for a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. (http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/wfwnCG6XB5i1MADQBHKfkG5?domain=browningforshay.com)
