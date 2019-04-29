|
Noted Thoracic Surgeon dies
Prayers requested for the repose of the soul of John Stephen Madarasz III, of 2 Talbot Court, Short Hills, whom died of metastatic prostate cancer, spreading to the liver and bones, on April 9th in Sanibel, FL. The son of John Stephen Hanusovsky Madarasz Jr. and Cecelia Walsh Higgins, born in Bayonne on August 15, 1931.
Grandson of John Stephen Grenus Madarasz and Leiza Kopaszova Hanusovsky and John Lawrence Harrington Higgins and Catherine McGuire Walsh.
Paternal heritage traced to Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
John met Margaret Lorraine Greene Langan on a catholic school trip to Rome and married on the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1955 in South Orange. Failed attempts at the Annulment process allowed them to remain married for over 64 years till death did they part!
Graduate of Xavier High School, Holy Cross College and Cornell Medical School. Trained closely under the renowned Monte Lawrence MD at University of Iowa "Hawkeye" Hospital in Iowa City where Thomas, Margaret and Elizabeth were born. He stated that "Monte is the best surgeon he has ever worked with, hands down". Dr. Lawrence is listed as one of the top 100 African Americans. Served the US Army in San Juan, where Michael was born and finished training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where Kathleen entered. Stephen and John were born in New York City.
Said to be the personal surgeon to the "thug" families since he would not sell out - "Hey doc, let this one go".
A Magnum Cum Laude Ivy League trained medical doctor, he was an ardent advocate of contraception and euthanasia, as was his medical doctor father. As he rode the slow prostatic cancer train towards his final exam, even with the whistle blowing, he never glanced back at Our Lord. Masses, prayers, devotions and fasting are begged for the repose of his soul.
Preceded in death by son Stephen on February 22, 1956, survived by brother Lawrence Higgins Madarasz; father to John Stephen (Barbara Susan Delong- Carolyn Marie, Claire Jannette, John Stephen), Thomas Patrick (Antionetta M Ricci – Richard Morgan, Ryan Patrick), Margaret (Peter John Cook – Erin Marie, Stewart Peter, York Christian Tyler), Elizabeth Ann (David Alan Thompson - Sarah, Allan Kerr), Michael and Kathleen Regina (Earnest).
Service on Monday, 4/15/19, at 11:00 AM at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 South Springfield Ave., Springfield.
Full body Internment at Saint Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia NJ. Single plot, single grave burial - Block 11, Section B, Pier A, Grave 3.
All alone.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Apr. 18, 2019