John "Jack" T. Elwood
Waldwick - John "Jack" Thomas Elwood, age 95 of Waldwick passed peacefully on July 7, 2020. Born in Paterson and raised in Hawthorne, Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Jack graduated from Seton Hall University and went on to a career in education with his Master's degree. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to the love of his life, Peggy. Of his many accomplishments in life, Jack was most proud of his loving family. Jack is survived by wife Margaret, 5 children; Patricia Elwood, Kevin Elwood (Renee), Tim Elwood, Michael Elwood (Lourdes), and Meg Wanamaker (John); 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandsons; and sister Catherine Elwood. Jack is predeceased by his beloved children; jack Jr. and Kathleen Farago; brothers, Frank and Paul Elwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 N. Franklin Tpke., Ho Ho Kus with the burial to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's honor, ALS Association, (donate.als.org
), 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, Inc., (www.bcan.org
), 4915 St. Elmo Ave., Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814