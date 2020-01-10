|
John T. Heatter
Lyndhurst - John T. Heatter, of Lyndhurst NJ, loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the age of 52. Born in Hoboken NJ, John was the son of the late John Heatter and Cecelia Siverson (nee Raimondo). John was a fun loving, free spirited soul. Growing up he developed a passion for music and film. He was part of a group of high school friends that formed the band Youth in Asia and released an album called Pulling out the Plug in 1984. Youth in Asia played numerous shows throughout the NY Metropolitan area. John was a graduate of Rutherford High School where he also served as class president in 1985. He went on to become an electrician and worked for IBEW Local Union 164 for thirty-one years. He was predeceased by his father and his brother Paul L. Heatter. He is survived by and will greatly be missed by his Mother and step-father Robert Siverson; his brothers, William Heatter and George Heatter; his sisters, Victoria (Brian) Ashton, Kimberly Heatter, Heidi (Frank) Romano; two step sisters Tara and Amy; twelve nieces and nephews, Eliana, Paul, Erik, Patrick, Alek, Kelly, Maxwell, Francesco, Molly, Valerie, Nicholas and Bryanna; a great-nephew Brayden and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. They were all lucky to have known him. The funeral is to be held at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9 a.m., with a Mass at Sacred Heart at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited for a viewing on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the funeral home. Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 (201) 438-4664. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.