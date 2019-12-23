|
John T. "Jackie" Jordan
Maywood, NJ - Jordan, John T. "Jackie", 77, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21,2019 of Maywood , NJ for 37 years formerly of Manhattan, NY. Jackie worked for Riverside Research in New York City as a Print Draftsman for 30 years retiring in 2010. Beloved husband of 52 years to Margaret (nee Morgan) Jordan. Devoted father of Michael Jordan and his wife Michelle and Jeanine Torrini and her husband Steve. Dear brother of Kathleen Murphy and her late husband Eugene, the late Mary Rowe and her late husband Daniel and Michael Jordan and his late wife Joan. Cherished grandfather of Shannon and Ryan Jordan, and Ava and Jake Torrini. Loving uncle and friend to many. Jackie was an avid Yankees, New York Giants and New York Rangers Fan. He was a man who loved to walk, loved to laugh and dearly loved his family and God.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, December 28,2019. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 11:00am. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Friday 3:00 - 5:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations on behalf of Jackie to the Tomorrows Children's Fund for Childhood Cancer at Hackensack University Medical Center. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.