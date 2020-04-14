|
|
John T. Obeji
Clifton - John T. Obeji, age 83, of Clifton, NJ went to his eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
John was born in Aleppo, Syria, and was one of three children. John was predeceased by his wife Yvonne nee Turkmany, his parents Tawfik and Najiba Obeji and Brother Raset Obeji.
After graduating with honors, he came to America to continue his education. He pursued his
education at Fairleigh Dickinson University graduating with a Master's in chemistry . While attending college, he met and married his beloved wife, Yvonne Turkmany. They raised seven children in Clifton, NJ. He was employed by Scher Chemicals, Inc. in Clifton, NJ, as a Chemical Engineer for over 30 years. He worked for Alzo Chemicals and then to his current place of employment Protameen Chemicals in Totowa, NJ.
His passion was working in the lab. He was a member of The Society of Cosmetic Chemists and an active member of The Aleppian Charity Society. In 1975 he started a radio show for the Arab community that aired from Seton Hall every Sunday. He especially enjoyed his trivia section of his show that he worked at until his passing. John was a devoted Catholic of St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park, NJ. He was an intellectual man who loved talking about politics, the economy, history and religion. He had a passion for Syrian cooking and became a gourmet cook. He took pride in his garden at home and he especially liked feeding the ducks in his backyard. Every morning and evening, despite the weather, the ducks would see him and come running towards him for their feeding. His laugh was infectious, and he always had a gleam in his eye. He was worshiped by his family, particularly his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending summers at the Jersey Shore. John touched the lives of so many people and made the world a better place for everyone who knew him.
John is survived by his sister Raymonde Sayegh & his seven children, Theresa McDermott of Butler, and her late husband Richard, together with grandchildren, Richard, Danielle Oliveri and her husband Paul; John Assal of Reno, NV, together with granddaughter Jackie; Vivian Massood, and her husband, Michael of Wayne, together with his grandson Michael and his wife Chelsea of Wayne, Christopher of Little Falls; Loretta Obeji-Squilla and her husband Dennis of Saddle River; Margaret Pelaggi and her husband Gabriele of East Hanover and grandchildren, Nicolette and Gabriele, Jr; Darlene Borsella and her husband William G. of Wayne and grandchildren, William , and Monica; and Diane Obeji of Saddle River; and his great grandchildren, Courtney, Gabriella, Richard Jr, Christina, and Genevieve; and his sister Raymonde Sayegh of Paterson, and Nephew Mayor Andre Sayegh of Paterson and his wife Farhanna . Nephew Aldo Sayegh and his wife Lori of Elmwood Park.
Funeral Services and burial will be held privately for the family on Wednesday April 15th at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to help support NJ-Greater -